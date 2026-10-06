Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Lok Ayukta has ordered a preliminary inquiry into a complaint alleging maladministration and possible corruption in connection with Chief Minister VD Satheesan’s use of a chartered aircraft during his visit to Malappuram on September 21.

The order was issued on Tuesday by a bench comprising Lok Ayukta Justice N Anil Kumar and Upa Lok Ayukta Justice Ashok Menon in a complaint filed by advocate and social activist KM Shajahan.

The complaint concerns the use of a 9-aircraft belonging to Kelachandra Logistics Private Limited, which was reportedly arranged through Chipsan Aviation Private Limited. The complainant has alleged that an amount of ₹19,88,595 was charged for the aircraft.

Chipsan Aviation had an agreement with the Kerala government for helicopter services at a fixed monthly charge of ₹28 lakh for 25 flying hours. The complainant has raised questions over the chartered flight arrangement while matters relating to the company were allegedly pending before the government.

The complaint alleges that the circumstances warrant examination under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, including Sections 7 and 11.

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However, the Lok Ayukta has made it clear that it has not admitted the complaint or concluded that corruption or wrongdoing had occurred. The Special Attorney appearing for the respondent argued that the agreement with Chipsan Aviation had expired on September 19 and that the use of a chartered aircraft by a public servant, by itself, could not establish a prima facie case of corruption.

It was also submitted that the aircraft had been used for a genuine disaster-assessment exercise and to address an urgent public requirement, and that no favour had been extended to the company.

After considering the submissions, the Lok Ayukta said it was not satisfied that a prima facie case had been established on the materials presently available. However, the bench found that the allegations required further verification through a preliminary inquiry.

The Lok Ayukta has sought details of the file relating to the extension or renewal of the agreement with Chipsan Aviation, including whether the file was pending at the relevant time and which authority was competent to decide on it.

The authorities have also been asked to clarify whether decisions relating to finance and policy in the matter required the Chief Minister's individual approval, that of the concerned minister or the Cabinet.

Details of any other application or proposal submitted by Chipsan Aviation or any other party have also been sought. The Chief Minister has been directed to provide a statement explaining the Malappuram journey and the disaster-management activities undertaken that day, along with supporting documents.

The CM has also been allowed to raise the question of the maintainability of the complaint. The Lok Ayukta specifically noted that the order directing a preliminary inquiry should not be treated as an admission of the complaint or as a finding on the merits of the allegations. The questions regarding maintainability and other issues have been left open.

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The matter will be considered on November 3, 2026, for the preliminary inquiry and hearing on admission.