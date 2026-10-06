Medicines and medical supplies at private hospitals are being billed at steep markups, with prices in some cases soaring several-fold over their actual cost, according to a recent study.

For instance, a paracetamol priced at ₹32.80 is being charged at up to ₹408, while doxycycline, an antibiotic that costs ₹118.50, is being billed at as much as ₹920. Colistimethate sodium, which costs ₹715, is similarly charged at up to ₹5,385, according to the study by the Jan Swasthya Abhiyan’s (JSA) Working Group on 'Access to Medicines and Treatment'.

The study, which covered five major private hospital chains in the country, also found that an oxygen mask priced at ₹55 costs patients ₹310 to ₹650 at private hospitals. A needle costing just 63 paise is billed at ₹3.60 to ₹4.40, while a PPE kit priced at ₹175 is charged at ₹215 to ₹800.

Besides medicines, hospitals also charge markups of 200% to 400% on medical supplies such as syringes and IV sets.

Bed charges soar

As per 2024-25 figures, hospitals charged an average of ₹60,000 to ₹78,000 per bed per day, including various charges. In 2025-26, the daily charge rose to as much as ₹78,000.

The study estimates that hospitals are targeting annual revenue of around ₹23 lakh per bed, excluding charges for medical examinations, medicines and consulation fees for doctors.

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In contrast, hospitals such as CMC Vellore, which treat serious illnesses, charge only around ₹28,781, including treatment costs, the report notes.