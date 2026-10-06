Kannur: In an attempt to showcase India's inherent beauty and reflect the charm of Kerala's countryside, the district is preparing 82 picturesque locations. The first phase of Project Beacon Town, which aims to develop clean, model towns with public participation, is now complete, bringing to life these 82 beautiful locations across the district. Under the Collector's leadership, these model spaces are being developed to be clean, well-maintained, and green.

Beacon Town will feature clean public spaces, scientific waste management, infrastructure development, and safe, people-friendly public areas. All government departments are collaborating on this project, which is being implemented by the District Sanitation Mission.

One town from the Corporation area and one from each of the 81 panchayats will be developed as a model. Specific sites chosen for development include major junctions, bus stand vicinities, main commercial establishments, markets, areas housing government offices, educational and health institutions, public service centers, and other public spaces.

The project was launched on August 15 and is slated for completion by March 31, 2027. Sanitation activities were prioritized in the initial phase. This included segregation of solid and liquid waste, scientific processing of organic and inorganic waste, preventing littering in public spaces, and implementing preventive measures for sustained cleanliness.

Participation has been ensured from local body representatives, Haritha Karma Sena, Kudumbashree, trade organizations, residents' associations, youth organizations, arts and sports clubs, MGNREGA collectives, library associations, pensioners' organizations, and auto-taxi unions. Funding avenues utilized include local body project funds, self-generated funds, various government schemes, CSR funds, and public participation. Various sections of society, including migrant workers, have joined hands in this endeavor.