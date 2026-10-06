Could a textile engineered to protect soldiers on the battlefield spark a revolution in sustainable farming? Researchers at North Carolina State University have proven that it absolutely can. Originally designed to protect troops from extreme heat and mosquito bites, a specialised protective fabric has delivered astonishing results in agricultural trials, boosting strawberry yields by an incredible 3.56 times compared to standard cultivation methods.

From the battlefield to the farm

Dubbed 'Plant Armor Gen 2', this cutting-edge material features a unique three-dimensional knitted structure. Scientists initially developed the textile to be worn beneath heavy body armor, protecting soldiers from mosquito bites while maintaining ventilation in harsh climates. Unlike traditional flat fabrics, its complex 3D network creates a physical barrier that prevents pests from penetrating. Crucially, the pore size is calibrated to allow vital elements like sunlight, rain, and fresh air to reach the crops unimpeded. This cross-disciplinary leap applying defence-tech concepts to agriculture has paved the way for a highly promising farming innovation.

The sweet success of the strawberry trials

To test the fabric’s efficacy in the field, researchers launched a study on strawberry crops in Raleigh, North Carolina. Strawberries were chosen because they are grown across multiple seasons, from autumn through spring, and traditionally rely on protective row covers to shield delicate blossoms and developing fruit from frost. The results exceeded all expectations. Plants shielded by the Plant Armor fabric produced 3.56 times more fruit by weight and volume compared to uncovered control groups. Furthermore, the covered plants showed no signs of 'shade response'—a common issue with conventional opaque covers where plants divert energy into growing excess leaves and stems rather than actual fruit due to a lack of light.

What drives this massive boost in yield?

The secret to this dramatic harvest increase lies in microclimate optimisation. The fabric successfully trapped heat around the strawberry plants, creating a stable, warm pocket that accelerated development and fruiting. Despite this warmth, there were no adverse shifts in humidity levels, nor did it disrupt the soil's natural microbial activity around the root systems. At the same time, the breathable mesh successfully barred tiny pests like aphids without suffocating the crop.

A pesticide-free future for farming?

Beyond merely boosting crop yields, Plant Armor Gen 2 represents a major stride towards pesticide-free agriculture. By acting as an impenetrable physical barrier, it reduces or entirely eliminates the need for toxic chemical pesticides, offering a highly sustainable and eco-friendly alternative for farmers. While these initial results are incredibly promising, the researchers note that further testing across different geographic regions and crop varieties is necessary to understand its full potential.

The fabric’s 3D structure makes it difficult for insects to reach plants beneath it, while still allowing light, rain, and airflow to pass through naturally. Image Credit: Loganathan Loganathan Ponnusamy/NC State University

This collaborative study was conducted by NC State University’s Wilson College of Textiles, College of Natural Resources, and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, led by a team including Dr R Michael Roe. Having secured the patent, the university is now finalising licensing agreements to bring this product to the global commercial market, transforming an innovation meant for military survival into a beacon of hope for global food security.