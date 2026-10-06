In a major relief for daily commuters, the Ministry of Railways has approved a new train service on the Ernakulam–Kottayam–Chengannur–Kollam route to ease the severe evening rush hour congestion on the Venad Express. Mavelikara MP Kodikunnil Suresh announced that the new daily passenger service would begin operations within 10 days.

The MP secured the green light after meeting Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi. During the meeting, Suresh presented photos and videos highlighting the packed coaches of the Venad Express, where hundreds of daily passengers, including women, children, and senior citizens, travel standing for hours due to lack of space. The issue directly impacts thousands of regular commuters, primarily office-goers heading home from Ernakulam to stations such as Kottayam, Changanassery, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayamkulam, Sasthamcotta, and Kollam.

A timely intervention

Responding to the representations, the Railway Minister's office forwarded instructions to the Railway Board. Following this, the Board directed the Chief Passenger Transportation Manager (CPTM) of Southern Railway to expedite the launch of the new service. The primary request presented by the MP was to schedule a train just before the departure of the Venad Express from Ernakulam to divert the heavy passenger volume.

Proposed schedule and route details

Southern Railway is working on launching the new passenger service from Ernakulam Junction at around 4 pm, running ahead of the Venad Express. Authorities are currently exploring the availability of MEMU or ICF coaches for this route. While the service will initially run between Ernakulam and Kollam via Kottayam and Chengannur, railway officials are also assessing the feasibility of extending the run up to Punalur in the future.

Once operational, the new service will provide a much-needed alternative for daily commuters, drastically reducing overcrowding, and ensuring a safer, more comfortable journey for passengers along the busy route.