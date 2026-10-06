Malappuram: Relatives and local residents staged a protest outside a private hospital in Wandoor on Tuesday following the death of a 36-year-old woman who developed severe bleeding after childbirth.

Shabna, a native of Eriyat near Wandoor, died on Monday at a private hospital in Kozhikode while undergoing treatment.

According to her relatives, Shabna developed heavy bleeding after delivering her baby at the private hospital in Wandoor on October 3. She was subsequently shifted to a hospital in Kozhikode for further treatment, where she died while undergoing treatment.

Alleging negligence on the part of the Wandoor hospital, relatives and local residents gathered at the hospital premises and launched a protest on Tuesday afternoon. Tension escalated when some protesters attempted to enter the hospital building.

Police personnel reached the spot and used force to push the protesters back outside the hospital gate. An altercation involving pushing and shoving was also reported between the protesters and the police.

Following the intervention of local people’s representatives, hospital authorities held discussions with the woman’s family members in the presence of the police. The protest was called off following the discussions.