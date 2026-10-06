YouTuber arrested for cyberattack against Malayala Manorama Special Correspondent Jijo John Puthezhath
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A YouTuber has been arrested for cyberattacks against Malayala Manorama Special Correspondent Jijo John Puthezhath.
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The arrest was made by Vanchiyoor police following a complaint from the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ).
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The YouTuber, Arun Lal, has multiple pending cases against him for abusing women and others on social media.
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Thiruvananthapuram: A YouTuber has been arrested in connection with a case involving a cyberattack against Malayala Manorama Special Correspondent, the late Jijo John Puthezhath.
Arun Lal (40), of S V Bhavan at Vetturoad in Kaniyapuram of Kazhakkoottam, was arrested by the Vanchiyoor police. The action was taken based on a complaint filed by the state committee of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ).
Police found he had circulated abusive messages through his YouTube channel, SV Vibes. A case has been registered invoking sections related to the circulation of abusive messages and incitement to violence, among others.
Police said around 10 cases were already pending against him based on complaints that he had abused women and others through social media.