Thiruvananthapuram: A YouTuber has been arrested in connection with a case involving a cyberattack against Malayala Manorama Special Correspondent, the late Jijo John Puthezhath.

Arun Lal (40), of S V Bhavan at Vetturoad in Kaniyapuram of Kazhakkoottam, was arrested by the Vanchiyoor police. The action was taken based on a complaint filed by the state committee of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ).

Police found he had circulated abusive messages through his YouTube channel, SV Vibes. A case has been registered invoking sections related to the circulation of abusive messages and incitement to violence, among others.

Police said around 10 cases were already pending against him based on complaints that he had abused women and others through social media.