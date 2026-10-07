Kerala lottery Dhanalekshi DL-72 result today 07/10/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for DR 895405 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the (Lottery name and number) lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Tuesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check the complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – DR 895405
Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for the remaining series
Second Prize: ₹30 lakh- DS 506782
Third Prize: ₹5 lakh- DY 182714
Fourth Prize: ₹5000
0279, 0708, 2795, 3355, 4224, 4964, 5629, 5876, 6164, 6517, 6571, 7045, 7251, 8278, 8569, 8702, 8944, 8981, 9344
Fifth Prize: ₹2000
0102, 0515, 3300, 4409, 6339, 9264
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Sixth Prize:₹1000
0460, 0750, 0753, 0876, 1372, 1450, 1545, 1885, 2594, 3057, 3381, 3512, 3734, 3950, 5021, 5160, 5755, 6491, 7075, 7368, 8206, 8524, 8595, 8986, 9625
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Seventh Prize:₹500
0293, 0335, 0445, 0642, 0890, 1062, 1069, 1082, 1136, 1418, 1488, 1508, 1522, 1695, 1703, 1775, 1988, 2015, 2025, 2259, 2345, 2492, 2685, 2915, 2989, 3040, 3243, 3339, 3362, 3376, 3676, 3779, 3831, 3872, 3880, 3925, 4004, 4035, 4310, 4351, 4547, 4874, 4945, 4950, 5075, 5078, 5116, 5131, 5447, 5454, 5547, 5638, 5855, 5984, 6246, 6312, 6696, 7011, 7072, 7689, 8276, 8296, 8397, 8469, 8856, 8884, 8893, 8930, 9121, 9153, 9247, 9269, 9289, 9378, 9803, 9914
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Eighth Prize: ₹200
0050, 0244, 0530, 0575, 0651, 0658, 1022, 1060, 1242, 1621, 1652, 1663, 1698, 1720, 1860, 2019, 2277, 2565, 2591, 2643, 2735, 2758, 3257, 3313, 3371, 3390, 3393, 3395, 3537, 3778, 3921, 4011, 4053, 4068, 4500, 4645, 4695, 4712, 4746, 4816, 4818, 4875, 5008, 5093, 5110, 5112, 5341, 5572, 5578, 5698, 5733, 5776, 5983, 5993, 6108, 6141, 6225, 6533, 6553, 6770, 6809, 6834, 6909, 7150, 7380, 7387, 7417, 7695, 7816, 7886, 7928, 7932, 7967, 8019, 8072, 8079, 8131, 8239, 8337, 8448, 8496, 8508, 8531, 8571, 8586, 8603, 8652, 8715, 8869, 8903, 9198, 9455, 9519, 9552, 9569, 9785
Ninth Prize:₹100
0111, 0159, 0260, 0326, 0414, 0494, 0504, 0505, 0548, 0553, 0568, 0659, 0761, 0774, 0896, 1028, 1048, 1101, 1142, 1157, 1226, 1340, 1349, 1419, 1440, 1484, 1512, 1613, 1702, 1712, 1759, 1789, 2045, 2155, 2198, 2202, 2214, 2229, 2238, 2335, 2399, 2546, 2670, 2768, 2976, 3017, 3080, 3141, 3303, 3422, 3435, 3466, 3502, 3621, 3677, 3693, 3730, 3789, 3822, 3850, 4255, 4357, 4400, 4466, 4678, 4708, 4737, 4764, 5014, 5030, 5049, 5140, 5162, 5370, 5467, 5517, 5779, 5781, 5803, 5870, 5887, 5921, 6021, 6071, 6199, 6281, 6391, 6453, 6503, 6642, 6800, 6877, 6908, 6950, 6952, 7313, 7358, 7410, 7452, 7481, 7510, 7552, 7593, 7619, 7793, 7818, 7841, 7917, 7946, 8080, 8102, 8142, 8219, 8234, 8286, 8427, 8434, 8481, 8484, 8500, 8679, 8734, 8908, 8912, 8974, 9024, 9306, 9349, 9352, 9380, 9409, 9509, 9530, 9658, 9767, 9794, 9971, 9982
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Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.