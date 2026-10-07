Kozhikode: A couple of horses have been left without care after a youth who shot his neighbour following a dispute over horse dung being dumped into the adjacent property was remanded in custody. Vellayil police reported the matter to the Animal Husbandry Department, urging action for the protection of the unattended horses, but no steps have been taken.

The incident occurred recently when Shimjith, who lives in an adjacent house at Chettithoppu Parambu on BG Road, shot Pushpalatha of Chettithoppu Parambu. The dispute arose over horse droppings from the animals raised there reportedly flowing into Pushpalatha's property.

She is currently receiving treatment for her injuries at the Government Medical College Hospital. Shijith, arrested by Vellayil police, remains in judicial custody.

Police state that the Animal Husbandry Department's special wing should take responsibility for the horses' care. However, officials from the Animal Husbandry Department claim they have received no directives to provide care for the horses. They also suggest that the Corporation's Health Department should be responsible for the welfare of abandoned domestic animals.

However, the Corporation's Health Department reportedly denies receiving any such directive. With no one taking responsibility for the horses, local residents are currently providing them with fodder.