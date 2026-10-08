13 tourists from TN injured as van overturns in Munnar; one seriously hurt
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'Thirteen tourists from Pollachi were injured when their van overturned near Munnar on Thursday evening.',
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'One passenger named Vignesh sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Theni Medical College Hospital, while the others suffered minor injuries.',
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'Local residents successfully carried out the rescue operation at the accident site on the Munnar-Mattupetty road.'
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Munnar: Thirteen tourists from Pollachi in Tamil Nadu were injured after the van they were travelling in overturned near the Gramland Estate temple on the Munnar-Mattupetty road on Thursday evening.
Vignesh, 38, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Theni Medical College Hospital. The accident occurred around 7 pm when the van lost control and overturned while the group was returning to Munnar after visiting Mattupetty.
The other tourists - Sivarajini, Ashwin, Hari, Sai Pranav, Harish, Sanish Kumar, Vineetha, Praneesh, Aishwarya, Gopinath, Umaprakash and Karthikeyan - suffered minor injuries.
Local residents carried out the rescue operation following the accident.