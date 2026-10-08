Nallila: It is certain that if the Agriculture Department and the local Panchayat are willing to commit, the region will once again awaken to agricultural prosperity. The Nallila Ela paddy fields, comprising approximately 100 acres spread across Wards 2 and 21 of Nedumpana Panchayat, await such an initiative. These fields, which for decades had scripted a success story of paddy cultivation with double cropping, have now been on the brink of ruin for the past fifteen years.

The fields, which once yielded rice in immense quantities, are now mere pastureland for cattle. The primary reason for the fields' decay was the lack of adequate attention from the authorities. People used to marvel at the sight of the rice harvested during the Makaram and Chingam seasons. With the cessation of farming, the embankments of the canals also crumbled.

The main canal and the two other canals running alongside the Ela have silted up and filled. There is a pond nearby, which was renovated a few years ago. The renovation was intended to provide swimming lessons for children. However, not only did the plan fail to materialize, but the pond itself became overgrown with weeds and algae, pushing it to the brink of ruin.

For paddy cultivation to revive in the Nallila Ela, the Agriculture Department must be ready to convene the field owners, farmers, and members of the Paddy Field Committee. The lack of government assistance is what discourages the majority of farmers from cultivating their fields. The locals are hopeful that if basic facilities are provided, the Nallila fields will once again yield 'gold'.