Kasaragod: The old Nileshwaram bridge on National Highway 66 is set to be demolished following a safety order from Kasaragod District Collector Sreedhanya Suresh. The directive comes after a structural safety assessment by IIT Madras revealed that the decades-old bridge is in a precarious condition and poses a significant risk to commuters. To ensure a smooth transition, vehicular traffic will be permanently redirected to the newly constructed bridge once its southern ramp is fully functional.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had previously alerted district officials, warning that any accident or disruption on the deteriorating old bridge could completely paralyse traffic on the national highway. This warning was reinforced by a public safety report submitted by the Kanhangad Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), who confirmed that keeping the old structure open to commuters was highly hazardous.

Accelerated construction and security measures

During a recent review meeting on national highway progress, officials decided to expedite the completion of the southern vehicle ramp of the new bridge to facilitate the traffic transition. To prevent any disruptions to the remaining construction work, Collector Sreedhanya Suresh ordered the immediate removal of a protest shed erected near the site. The District Police Chief has been instructed to provide necessary protection to ensure construction proceeds without interference, while the Kanhangad RDO has been tasked with overseeing the entire operation.

Tensions rise as protesters oppose the decision

The administration's directive has drawn strong opposition from the Janakeeya Samara Samithi (People's Protest Committee), who have been protesting near the site for nearly 200 days. The local action committee has been demanding the construction of an elevated bridge on pillars through Nileshwaram market, rather than the proposed embankment-style design. Although a separate municipal coordination committee withdrew its strike following high-level talks with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi facilitated by Rajmohan Unnithan MP the Janakeeya Samara Samithi has refused to back down.

Committee chairman Shreenath Shashi strongly condemned the order to dismantle their protest camp, calling it an undemocratic move designed to suppress peaceful public dissent. With the committee members refusing to yield, authorities are on high alert to prevent potential law and order issues as they prepare to execute the eviction and demolition orders.