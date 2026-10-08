Thrissur: Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a young man at Fazal Nagar beach in Vadanappally.

Those arrested include Bilal, a native of Vadanappally, and two juveniles in conflict with the law. Police are yet to arrest two more suspects, including Binshad, who is reportedly an accused in several criminal cases.

Salam, a native of Vadanappally, was found dead on the Fazal Nagar beach on Wednesday. Following a preliminary investigation and autopsy, police confirmed that it was a murder. According to the autopsy report, Salam died after being brutally assaulted. He had deep wounds across his body, and several of his ribs were fractured.

Police said an argument and subsequent confrontation broke out between Salam and the suspects on Tuesday night over an issue involving a woman. As the dispute escalated, the group allegedly attacked Salam using a dumbbell and stones. After confirming that he had died, the accused abandoned his body and fled the scene.

A police team led by Kodungallur DySP R Ratheesh Kumar, Valapad CI Padmarajan, Vadanappally SI Umesh, ASI Azeez, and Thrissur Rural Shadow Police personnel arrested the suspects within hours.

The investigation has been intensified to trace the remaining suspects who are absconding.