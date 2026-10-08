The Thiruvananthapuram–Shoranur Venad Express will soon be extended to Nilambur, Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Madhukar Rohit has announced. The DRM shared this update during a meeting with Nilambur municipal chairperson Padmini Gopinath and office-bearers of the Nilambur–Mysuru Railway Action Council at the Nilambur railway station.

Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager Madhukar Rohit interacts with petitioners during his visit to the Cherukara railway station

Overcoming operational hurdles

With the completion of the 24-coach platform at Melattur station and the upcoming commissioning of the crossing station next month, major technical obstacles holding up the train's extension will be cleared. Currently, the Venad Express arrives at Shoranur at 12 noon and departs for its return journey at 3 pm. Utilising this three-hour idle window to run the train to Nilambur and back will successfully address the long-standing travel gap, resolving the complete lack of train services on the Nilambur route between 10 am and 3 pm.

Reviving parcel services and local demands

The high-level meeting also touched upon the resumption of the parcel service at Nilambur station, which was previously discontinued due to losses. The DRM assured that services could be restarted if business profitability is guaranteed, suggesting a meeting with local merchants and industrialists to explore options. He emphasised that generating higher revenue would naturally pave the way for more developmental projects along the rail route.

During the visit, a delegation including former Gudalur MLA Pon Jayaseelan, Anu Shinan, and Tea Farmers' Association president Shaji Chalivayal submitted a memorandum urging the extension of the Chennai–Palakkad Express to Nilambur. They also requested routing the proposed Nilambur–Nanjangud railway line via Gudalur. The DRM reviewed the various developmental activities at Nilambur station before returning.

Comprehensive inspections of railway stations

The announcement follows a detailed inspection of the Shoranur–Nilambur route by a high-level railway delegation led by the DRM. Traveling in a Self-Propelled Inspection Car (SPIC), the team evaluated ongoing projects, existing passenger facilities, and station requirements. The delegation, which left Shoranur at around 10:00 AM and finished by 3:30 PM, included Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Balamurali, Senior Divisional Engineer Muhammad Islam, Senior Section Engineer Abid Parari, Senior Engineer K Rajesh, and Chief Commercial Inspector Anil. The team inspected several stations along the route, including Vadanamkurishi, Vallapuzha, Kulukkallur, Cherukara, Angadipuram, Pattikkad, Melattur, Toovvur, Todiyapulam, Vaniambalam, and Nilambur.

Palakkad DRM Madhukar Rohit discusses developmental issues with municipal chairperson Padmini Gopinath, Gudalur MLA Pon Jayaseelan, and representatives of the Nilambur–Mysuru Action Council during his visit to the Nilambur railway station

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New passenger initiatives and amenities

At Angadipuram station, Shoranur–Nilambur Railway Passengers Association president Shiju M Samuel presented a memorandum highlighting the extreme passenger rush on the Rajya Rani Express. He requested the introduction of a weekend special train, a new daytime train, and the immediate renovation of the road leading to the railway station from Perinthalmanna.

Commitments at Cherukara and Pattikkad

At Cherukara, the delegation was welcomed by the Cherukara Rail Development Committee led by president P Sakeer Hussain. Elamkulam panchayat president Shaheena Mol also submitted a memorandum detailing key development requirements. Responding to public requests, the DRM promised steps to secure stops for the Kottayam Express and the Nilambur–Shoranur MEMU at Cherukara. He also announced plans for a detailed project report on a proposed underpass, parking facilities near the Cherukara Juma Masjid, beautification works, and the leasing of vacant railway land for commercial purposes to spur developmental activity.

Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager Madhukar Rohit reviews the ongoing developmental works at the Angadipuram railway station

Similarly, during the visit to Pattikkad station, the DRM promised additional waiting shelters and the expansion of the station's waiting hall. National vice-president of OBC Manch, Fasal Rahiman, and Time Time coordinator Salim Chungath welcomed the official team. Salim Chungath presented the DRM with a painting of Poonthanam Illam, while Student Police Cadet (SPC) members accorded him a guard of honour. The delegation also held fruitful discussions with local merchants, passengers, and residents, with Keezhattur panchayat member Rabia Barkath submitting a memorandum for station development.