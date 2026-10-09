Cheruvathur: Close on the heels of the Champions Trophy boat race disappearing from the district’s sporting calendar, the Mahatma Gandhi Trophy boat race on the Tejaswini river is also heading for the same fate, with no one coming forward to organise the annual event. The double setback has fuelled resentment among Kasaragod’s boat race enthusiasts, who feel their sporting tradition is being neglected.

Held annually at Kariangode jointly by the district administration and the District Tourism Promotion Council, the Mahatma Gandhi Trophy boat race is unlikely to take place this year for want of organisers.

When M Rajagopalan was the MLA from Trikaripur, he had intervened to upgrade the event as part of the Champions Trophy boat race. This year, however, the Champions Trophy itself is no longer being held in the northern region.

The district administration is expected to take the lead in organising the Mahatma Gandhi Trophy boat race. Years ago, when the event was discontinued, a series of reports by Malayala Manorama prompted then district collector Raju Narayanaswamy to intervene and revive it.

A boat race held recently on the Mangalassery river in Kannur district drew thousands of spectators, with all participating teams from Kasaragod. Boat race enthusiasts from the district had to travel to Kannur, with buses arranged for the purpose, to watch the event. Yet, they continued to hope that the Mahatma Gandhi Trophy boat race would be held in their home district.

The lack of initiative from elected representatives, the district administration, Nileshwaram municipality and Cheruthur panchayat has triggered widespread resentment. Cheruthur panchayat president T Narayanan, however, has assured that the panchayat will extend the necessary support to hold the boat race.