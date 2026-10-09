Thiruvananthapuram: A statewide special voter enrolment drive will be held in Kerala from October 15 to 31 to facilitate the inclusion of new voters and revision of electoral rolls, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) D Sajith Babu said. Form 6 applications for voter enrolment will be distributed and digital help desks set up at village offices during the drive. Applications can also be submitted online through the Citizen Service Portal and the Voter Helpline app.

Applicants seeking to include their names in the electoral roll need to submit Form 6, either online or through the facilities arranged at village offices. The additional declaration form previously required has been discontinued. Applicants must submit any one of the 12 approved documents establishing their identity, age and address, along with their photograph. Those using Aadhaar as proof must provide an additional supporting document, Sajith Babu said. After applications are received, booth-level officers (BLOs) will conduct verification through visits to households within their respective polling station areas.

Electoral registration officers (EROs) have also been directed to examine significant differences between the electoral roll that came into effect on January 1, 2025, and the roll in force immediately before the Assembly elections. A separate verification exercise will assess how many applications that were not collected during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were subsequently included in the voter list published after the elections.

‘Campus to Booth’ drive from November 2

As part of efforts to increase voter awareness and enrolment among young people, the Election Department will launch a special campaign titled ‘Campus to Booth’ at colleges and higher secondary schools from November 2. The week-long initiative will carry the tagline ‘Step Forward, Get Counted’. District collectors have been asked to encourage maximum student participation in electoral awareness activities through electoral literacy clubs, the CEO said.