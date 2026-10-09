Modern agriculture is no longer just about tilling vast fields under the scorching sun. Innovative techniques have made farming accessible, highly profitable, and entirely possible within the comfort of one's home. Microgreens represent one of the most lucrative trends in this shift, offering an incredible business opportunity for urban growers. Kochi-based entrepreneur Ajay Gopinath is a prime example of this success, having swapped a stable banking career to cultivate a thriving microgreens empire.

Ajay first encountered microgreens during a visit to a restaurant in Bengaluru. Fascinated by these tiny, nutrient-dense greens, he began researching their cultivation methods, required inputs, and market potential. This curiosity soon turned into a passion, prompting him to quit his bank job and commit fully to the venture. Today, he earns an impressive monthly income of ₹5 lakh, demonstrating the immense potential of this low-investment business model.

A modest beginning

Ajay's journey started on a small scale between 2017 and 2018. Launching a new business is rarely easy, and he spent two years dedicated to intensive research and market analysis before officially launching his brand, Grow Greens. Despite facing numerous initial hurdles, his persistence kept him going.

Ajay Gopinath

Overcoming early setbacks

The initial phase of his business was far from smooth. Ajay initially attempted to grow microgreens using tissue paper as a medium, a method that ultimately failed despite his extensive online training. Realising he needed deeper practical insights, he consulted a specialist in the UK, who highlighted the critical importance of seed quality.

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Armed with this advice, Ajay sourced premium-quality seeds from Bengaluru, Pune, and Chhattisgarh. This pivotal adjustment transformed his cultivation process, paving the way for consistent, healthy yields.

An eighty square foot farm

Ajay set up his initial farm in a small spare room measuring just 80 sq ft. Equipped with only two racks and a single tray, this humble space saw the birth of Grow Greens. Following early local success, the need to scale up became apparent. Today, Grow Greens produces a diverse range of crops, including radish, mustard, and sunflower shoots.

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Five kilograms of daily harvest

Today, the Grow Greens farm harvests 5 kg of pristine microgreens daily, grown entirely without pesticides or chemical fertilisers. Cultivating over 35 distinct varieties, the brand has expanded its footprint across 140 retail outlets and branches, generating a robust monthly revenue of ₹5 lakh.

A high-potential market

Microgreens farming is a highly lucrative sector that can be started with minimal turnaround time. However, Ajay cautions aspiring growers against taking shortcuts. Because of the quick profits, some growers compromise on quality or hygiene, which can damage the reputation of the entire industry. Success requires proper training and adherence to standards, rather than simply sprouting seeds in tap water without adequate nutritional care.

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What exactly are microgreens?

Microgreens are the young, tender seedlings of vegetables and herbs. They are harvested just after the cotyledon leaves (the first leaves to emerge from the seed) have developed, usually within 7 to 21 days of germination. They can be grown in soil or coco peat under indirect sunlight. Cut cleanly at the stem with scissors, these miniature greens are packed with up to forty times more nutrients than their mature counterparts, making them highly sought after by health-conscious consumers.

Microgreens represent a highly viable indoor farming option. Picture: Special arrangement

How to use them

Microgreens are used to enhance both the flavour and nutritional value of everyday meals. They are a popular addition to salads, sandwiches, soups, omelettes, and smoothies. Experts recommend incorporating these vitamin-rich greens into daily breakfasts to easily boost your intake of essential micronutrients.

Tips for growing microgreens

To start, soak your chosen seeds in water for about 10 hours. Sow them in shallow trays, plastic containers, or grow bags filled with a layer of soil or coco peat. Ensure the growing medium has proper drainage to prevent waterlogging. Since these delicate shoots do not require heavy watering, gently misting the leaves with a spray bottle is the best way to keep them hydrated.

Key health benefits

Boosts immunity

Improves cardiovascular health

Supports weight management

Promotes healthy digestion

Who should avoid microgreens?

While microgreens are incredibly healthy, certain groups should exercise caution and avoid consuming them raw due to potential bacterial risks: