Microgreens: Kochi entrepreneur quits banking job to build ₹5 lakh-a-month farming business
-
Achieving commercial success in microgreens cultivation requires proper training, adherence to hygiene standards, and the use of premium-quality seeds rather than taking shortcuts that compromise product quality.
-
-
Microgreens are nutrient-dense seedlings harvested within 7 to 21 days that offer significant health benefits, though pregnant women, young children, and individuals on specific medications should avoid consuming them raw.
Mail This Article
Modern agriculture is no longer just about tilling vast fields under the scorching sun. Innovative techniques have made farming accessible, highly profitable, and entirely possible within the comfort of one's home. Microgreens represent one of the most lucrative trends in this shift, offering an incredible business opportunity for urban growers. Kochi-based entrepreneur Ajay Gopinath is a prime example of this success, having swapped a stable banking career to cultivate a thriving microgreens empire.
Ajay first encountered microgreens during a visit to a restaurant in Bengaluru. Fascinated by these tiny, nutrient-dense greens, he began researching their cultivation methods, required inputs, and market potential. This curiosity soon turned into a passion, prompting him to quit his bank job and commit fully to the venture. Today, he earns an impressive monthly income of ₹5 lakh, demonstrating the immense potential of this low-investment business model.
A modest beginning
Ajay's journey started on a small scale between 2017 and 2018. Launching a new business is rarely easy, and he spent two years dedicated to intensive research and market analysis before officially launching his brand, Grow Greens. Despite facing numerous initial hurdles, his persistence kept him going.
Overcoming early setbacks
The initial phase of his business was far from smooth. Ajay initially attempted to grow microgreens using tissue paper as a medium, a method that ultimately failed despite his extensive online training. Realising he needed deeper practical insights, he consulted a specialist in the UK, who highlighted the critical importance of seed quality.
Armed with this advice, Ajay sourced premium-quality seeds from Bengaluru, Pune, and Chhattisgarh. This pivotal adjustment transformed his cultivation process, paving the way for consistent, healthy yields.
An eighty square foot farm
Ajay set up his initial farm in a small spare room measuring just 80 sq ft. Equipped with only two racks and a single tray, this humble space saw the birth of Grow Greens. Following early local success, the need to scale up became apparent. Today, Grow Greens produces a diverse range of crops, including radish, mustard, and sunflower shoots.
Five kilograms of daily harvest
Today, the Grow Greens farm harvests 5 kg of pristine microgreens daily, grown entirely without pesticides or chemical fertilisers. Cultivating over 35 distinct varieties, the brand has expanded its footprint across 140 retail outlets and branches, generating a robust monthly revenue of ₹5 lakh.
A high-potential market
Microgreens farming is a highly lucrative sector that can be started with minimal turnaround time. However, Ajay cautions aspiring growers against taking shortcuts. Because of the quick profits, some growers compromise on quality or hygiene, which can damage the reputation of the entire industry. Success requires proper training and adherence to standards, rather than simply sprouting seeds in tap water without adequate nutritional care.
What exactly are microgreens?
Microgreens are the young, tender seedlings of vegetables and herbs. They are harvested just after the cotyledon leaves (the first leaves to emerge from the seed) have developed, usually within 7 to 21 days of germination. They can be grown in soil or coco peat under indirect sunlight. Cut cleanly at the stem with scissors, these miniature greens are packed with up to forty times more nutrients than their mature counterparts, making them highly sought after by health-conscious consumers.
How to use them
Microgreens are used to enhance both the flavour and nutritional value of everyday meals. They are a popular addition to salads, sandwiches, soups, omelettes, and smoothies. Experts recommend incorporating these vitamin-rich greens into daily breakfasts to easily boost your intake of essential micronutrients.
Tips for growing microgreens
To start, soak your chosen seeds in water for about 10 hours. Sow them in shallow trays, plastic containers, or grow bags filled with a layer of soil or coco peat. Ensure the growing medium has proper drainage to prevent waterlogging. Since these delicate shoots do not require heavy watering, gently misting the leaves with a spray bottle is the best way to keep them hydrated.
Key health benefits
- Boosts immunity
- Improves cardiovascular health
- Supports weight management
- Promotes healthy digestion
Who should avoid microgreens?
While microgreens are incredibly healthy, certain groups should exercise caution and avoid consuming them raw due to potential bacterial risks:
- Pregnant women should avoid raw sprouts and microgreens.
- Individuals on blood-thinning medication (due to high vitamin K content).
- Patients suffering from chronic kidney disease.
- Toddlers and very young children.