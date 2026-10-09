Gulf: The Omani Rial (OMR) has scaled a historic high against the Indian Rupee (INR), delivering a massive financial boost to Indian expatriates in the Sultanate. Exchange houses across Oman registered a peak rate of ₹251.16 per Rial, marking an all-time high in the currency market.

Under the current exchange rates, sending money back home has become significantly more lucrative. Expats remitting 100 OMR will now yield approximately ₹25,116, while 500 OMR translates to about ₹1,25,580. Those transferring larger sums, such as 1,000 OMR or 2,000 OMR, can expect to net around ₹2,51,160 and ₹5,02,320 respectively.

A timely boost for monthly remittances

The timing of this historic currency surge is particularly advantageous for Indian professionals in Oman who receive their salaries at the beginning of the month. Since the value of the Rial remains exceptionally strong against the Rupee, expats can remit larger rupee equivalents to their home bank accounts without increasing their OMR expenditure.

Families relying on these monthly transfers are moving quickly to cash in on the rate hike, utilising the surplus funds for home construction, debt repayment, children's higher education, and healthcare costs.

Why is the Rupee sliding?

The exchange rate fluctuations between the Omani Rial and the Indian Rupee are primarily driven by the performance of the Rupee against the US Dollar. Since the OMR is pegged to the US Dollar, any depreciation in the Rupee directly translates into a stronger Rial. Market analysts attribute the Indian Rupee's current weakness to several global factors, including volatile crude oil prices, US Federal Reserve interest rate policy expectations, foreign institutional capital outflows from Indian markets, and the broad-based strength of the greenback globally.