Kochi: The launch of Kochi Water Metro services to Kadamakkudy Islands has been delayed after the contractor awarded the dredging work failed to commence operations, prompting Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) to initiate a fresh tendering process.

Civil construction of both terminals has been completed, leaving channel deepening as the only major hurdle before the northern island corridor can become operational. KMRL expects to complete the pending work within a month once a new contractor is selected.

According to KMRL, the dredging contract was awarded to Ace Foundations months ago. However, the firm failed to begin the work despite receiving the contract.

“Due to the contractor’s incompetence and irresponsible conduct, they did not start the work at all. Terminal construction and infrastructure are complete; only the dredging bottleneck remains. We are now going for a re-tender,” a KMRL official told Onmanorama.

Following the default, KMRL issued formal notices to the contractor, forfeited its security deposit in accordance with the contract terms and alerted the firm’s other clients about its failure to execute the work. Although legal recourse has been discussed, officials clarified that KMRL does not have independent authority to blacklist the company outright.

Dredging is necessary to ensure sufficient water depth for the electric-hybrid boats to navigate the shallow tidal channels safely. However, the entire route does not require deepening.

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“It is not that the entire stretch needs dredging. Only specific stretches where natural depth is inadequate,” the official said, adding that the work could be completed in approximately one month after the contract is awarded.

It is learnt that the project involves dredging channels, manoeuvring areas, and boat berths around Paliyamthuruth, Kadamakudy (South Chittoor-Pizhala-Kadamakudy-Paliyamthuruth route). The excavated soil will have to be disposed of at designated offshore or onshore sites.

Additionally, the work includes clearing the waterways by removing obstacles such as wooden poles, concrete poles, and Chinese fishing nets, and disposing of them as required.

KMRL has planned a feeder loop connecting the northern islands through South Chittoor, Paliyamthuruthu and Kadamakkudy. Passengers travelling towards mainland destinations, including the High Court terminal, will have to interchange at South Chittoor, which already offers onward connectivity to Bolgatty and Ernakulam.

The expansion is also constrained by the availability of vessels. Kochi Water Metro currently operates 20 electric-hybrid boats across its backwater network. KMRL had initially ordered 23 boats from Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), but delivery of the remaining three vessels from the original order is still pending. To support further expansion, KMRL has invited tenders for 15 additional boats.

Residents, tourism sector await launch

The Kadamakkudy terminal’s commissioning is eagerly awaited by residents and tourism operators. The picturesque island hamlet attracted national attention after industrialist Anand Mahindra praised its tranquil beauty on social media in December 2025, describing it as a destination that “recalibrates you”.

For island residents who have long depended on limited ferry connections and congested road detours, the Water Metro is expected to provide an eco-friendly link to Kochi’s major commercial centres.

With the re-tendering process under way, KMRL officials said the dredging work would be prioritised to enable the corridor's inauguration without further prolonged delays.