Kallambalam: The demand from residents of Kavalayoor Junction, a prominent town area within Manamboor Panchayat, for a bus shelter is a long-standing one, dating back many years.

Despite locals lodging complaints with every successive administrative body, no action has been taken. Significant discontent has now erupted in Kavalayoor, a hub that includes a temple, mosque, hospital, school, panchayat, and village offices, due to the persistent absence of a bus shelter.

Commuters, including officials and students, currently endure their wait for buses at Kavalayoor Althara Moodu Junction. Until recently, a sprawling banyan tree at the spot offered a welcome respite from the elements.

However, the tree was recently felled after it was deemed a threat to road safety, leaving commuters with no choice but to brave the scorching sun and torrential downpours. Many employees from Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts work in Kavalayoor. During inclement weather, travelers are often forced to take refuge in nearby shops.

Kavalayoor serves as a vital intersection connecting three major roads. For years, residents commuting to places such as Attingal, Varkala, Manamboor, and Kallambalam have endured this ongoing hardship.

As a significant cultural hub within Manamboor, Kavalayoor experiences a daily influx of countless commuters arriving and departing for various purposes.

The Panchayat administration has, however, stated that they will "seriously consider the matter and take decisive action" regarding the bus shelter.