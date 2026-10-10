The Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) has dramatically reduced the procurement costs of essential life-saving drugs. By bypassing traditional intermediaries and negotiating directly with pharmaceutical manufacturers, the state government has secured massive discounts, ensuring both uninterrupted supply and substantial savings for the public exchequer.

For instance, a 10ml vial of insulin, which previously cost the government ₹99.60, will now be procured at just ₹73. By purchasing a four-month supply of insulin at this negotiated rate, the state government is set to save an impressive ₹18.50 crore. The decision to bypass agencies came on the heels of reports highlighting an insulin shortage in government hospitals, prompting Health Minister K Muraleedharan to intervene. He directed officials to purchase directly from manufacturers, leading to successful negotiations. The manufacturer agreed to the lowered price on the condition of timely payments, which KMSCL guaranteed to clear within two months.

Massive price drops for critical therapies

The strategy has yielded similar victories across other critical therapeutic segments. Erythropoietin injections—used widely for kidney patients, those undergoing chemotherapy, and HIV patients—were previously sourced through agents at ₹110 per dose. Direct negotiations with the manufacturer have brought this down to ₹80. Meanwhile, the most stunning price reduction has been achieved in procuring Risdiplam, a life-saving drug provided free of cost to patients with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

KMSCL was previously sourcing Risdiplam from Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche at an exorbitant rate of ₹5.52 lakh per bottle. Although Indian drugmaker Natco Pharma had developed a generic alternative, distribution was delayed until a Supreme Court ruling on October 17 last year cleared the decks for its sale. While Natco initially quoted ₹15,900 per bottle, KMSCL successfully bargained the price down to an unprecedented ₹8,000 per bottle. The state is expected to receive the fresh batch of SMA medicines shortly.

Encouraged by these results, the state government has decided to use direct negotiations to address current shortages of other essential medicines. While KMSCL's annual procurement contracts for this year were finalised in March, the government plans to completely phase out intermediaries. Once the current one-year contracts expire, the government will procure all future hospital supplies directly from manufacturers, ensuring long-term fiscal efficiency and medicine security for Kerala.