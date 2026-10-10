Thiruvananthapuram: More than two decades after he was beaten in police custody over the Muthanga agitation, KK Surendran will finally get the compensation a court ordered for him. The state government has decided to implement the order without going for an appeal.

കെ.കെ. സുരേന്ദ്രൻ ഇനി നീതിക്കായി അലയേണ്ടതില്ല; കോടതി ഉത്തരവിട്ട നഷ്ടപരിഹാരം നൽകും. 2003 ഫെബ്രുവരി 22-ലെ മുത്തങ്ങ സംഭവവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് പോലീസ് മർദ്ദനത്തിന് ഇരയായ വയനാട് സുൽത്താൻ ബത്തേരി ഡയറ്റിലെ (DIET) സീനിയർ ലക്ചററും ഗസറ്റഡ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥനുമായിരുന്ന കെ.കെ സുരേന്ദ്രന് നീതി ഉറപ്പാക്കി കോടതി ഉത്തരവ് നടപ്പിലാക്കാൻ സംസ്ഥാന സർക്കാർ തീരുമാനിച്ചു. അപ്പീലിന് പോകേണ്ടതില്ലെന്നാണ് സർക്കാരിന്റെ നിലപാട്. കോടതി ഉത്തരവിട്ട, പലിശയടക്കമുള്ള 12.5 ലക്ഷം രൂപയും മർദ്ദനത്തിന് കാരണക്കാരായ പോലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരിൽ നിന്ന് തന്നെ ഈടാക്കാനും ഈ തുക എത്രയും വേഗം കെ.കെ. സുരേന്ദ്രന് ലഭ്യമാക്കാനും സംസ്ഥാന പോലീസ് മേധാവിക്ക് നിർദ്ദേശം നൽകിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകയായ പ്രൊഫസർ കുസുമം ജോസഫിനൊപ്പം കെ.കെ. സുരേന്ദ്രൻ എന്നെ വന്ന് കണ്ടിരുന്നു. അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ വർഷങ്ങളായുള്ള സങ്കടങ്ങൾക്കും നീതികേടുകൾക്കും ശാശ്വതമായ പരിഹാരമുണ്ടാകുമെന്ന് അന്ന് നൽകിയ ഉറപ്പാണ് ഇപ്പോൾ സർക്കാർ പാലിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) October 10, 2026

The State Police Chief has been directed to recover ₹12.5 lakh, including interest, from the police officers responsible for the brutality. The amount is to reach Surendran, a former gazetted officer and senior lecturer at the Sultan Bathery DIET in Wayanad.

Surendran had approached Chief Minister V D Satheesan along with social worker Professor Kusumam Joseph. The government's decision fulfils the assurance given at that meeting that his years-long grievances would get a lasting resolution, according to a statement from Satheesan on his official X handle.

What happened at Muthanga

The Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha (AGMS), led by CK Janu and activist M Geethanandan, launched the agitation of landless tribals in the Muthanga range of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary on January 4, 2003. The agitation demanded land the state had promised in 2001.

The violence broke out on February 19, 2003, when tribal families refused to vacate the occupied forest land at Thakarappady, claiming traditional rights over it, and clashes erupted during the eviction drive. Police constable Vinod and tribal activist Jogi were killed, and hundreds of tribals and several police personnel were injured. Allegations of atrocities against tribal women and children intensified public criticism.

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Surendran was among those who paid for the aftermath. After the firing, Wayanad saw a sweeping crackdown on tribal people and their supporters, with writers, activists and journalists who backed the agitation facing the threat of arrest. Surendran was arrested from his home on February 24, 2003, and taken to the Sulthan Bathery police station, where policemen beat him one after another. He has said he was targeted for offering educational support to tribal children in the Muthanga camps.

The case is still live in the courts. After the Kalpetta Principal Sessions Court convicted four men on July 31, the Kerala High Court said the judgment needed thorough scrutiny. The High Court later suspended the sentences of the four convicts, including Geethanandan.