Thiruvananthapuram: Former Director General of Police (DGP) and Thiruvananthapuram Corporation councillor R Sreelekha has strongly denied reports of her resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reaffirming her commitment to the party for the rest of her life.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, Sreelekha addressed ongoing speculation surrounding her political status, expressing disappointment over misleading news reports published by certain media outlets ever since she joined the organisation.

No political rift behind initial resignation draft

Clarifying the circumstances surrounding her earlier decision to offer her resignation, Sreelekha explained that the move was purely driven by practical difficulties in discharging her duties as a municipal councillor, rather than any political grievances. She noted that senior party leaders visited her while she was hospitalised, offered their support, and reassured her, which prompted her to withdraw the resignation.

Devotion to Narendra Modi and party ideals

Describing herself as a staunch follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sreelekha highlighted her deep respect for the BJP's ideology and commitment to national service. She dismissed claims that she was seeking a position on the National Commission for Women or attempting to relocate to Delhi. She also brushed aside reports suggesting an invitation from the Congress party as completely absurd, asserting that she has no intention of joining any other political platform.