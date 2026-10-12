Batheri: Farmer Thayyil Praseed, renowned for cultivating over 300 varieties of rice, has unveiled a portrait of President Droupadi Murmu in his paddy field. The creation is part of his ongoing paddy art project, where he meticulously depicted the President’s face using rice plants.

A paddy art portrait of President Droupadi Murmu crafted in the Nambikkolli Kazhampu Vayal paddy field, belonging to Praseed of Thayyil, Batheri.

The intricate paddy art project was brought to fruition under the guidance of artists A-One Prasad, Pramod, Sabu, Deedi, Majeed, and Vijayan. A dedicated team of 16 farm labourers, including Yashoda, Bindu, and Radhamani, planted the rice seedlings.

Occupying a 30-cent plot within Praseed’s Nambikkolly Kazhampuvayal rice field, the paddy art was crafted. A 30-foot-wide by 40-foot-long section of the field served as the canvas. Within this defined area, President Murmu's portrait was etched by planting different varieties of rice that would mature into various shades and textures. Seven specific heritage rice varieties were utilised for the project, including Nasarbarth, Dabar Shala, Atmika, Jeerakashala, Gandhakashala, Krishna Kaumod, and Kalabathi. This marks the 12th consecutive year that this team has undertaken such a paddy art creation. The paddy portrait, once fully developed, is expected to remain vibrant for up to 80 days.

Fittingly, Praseed, recognised as a heritage rice seed farmer, had previously received the National Plant Genetic Conservation Award in 2023 from President Droupadi Murmu herself. Praseed and his wife, Vishwapriya, announced their intention to send a photograph of the finished paddy art to President Murmu.