Kurichi's 'Take a Break' project gets long pause, abandoned and filled with waste
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The 'Take a Break' rest facility at Kurichi Panchayat's Outpost Junction, built in 2023 for Rs 6.93 lakh, has been shut down and is currently filled with waste and overgrown with weeds.
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The project failed due to its hidden location off MC Road, a lack of clear signboards, and an inability to support local merchants, auto drivers, and residents.
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Kurichi Panchayat President M.N. Muraleedharan Nair has announced that a special sub-committee will be appointed to initiate measures to reopen the facility.
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Kottayam: The ‘Take a Break’ project at Kurichi Panchayat’s Outpost Junction has come to a halt. The facility, originally conceived for long-distance travellers, now lies shut. The toilets and rest rooms, constructed at the cost of lakhs of rupees, are now filled with dumped waste. The building and its surroundings are overgrown with weeds. The project was completed in 2023 at an expense of ₹6.93 lakh.
Where’s the ‘Take a Break’?
The ‘Take a Break’ facility is tucked away off MC Road, further in from the Outpost Junction, in an easily overlooked spot. There isn't even a clear signboard to alert travellers. The project also failed to be sustained in a manner that would benefit local merchants, auto drivers, and residents at the junction.
To Reopen Soon
Kurichi Panchayat president M.N. Muraleedharan Nair said measures would be initiated to reopen the ‘Take a Break’ project. The President also clarified that a special sub-committee would be appointed for this purpose.
Women’s Venture Also Shuttered
The Kurichi Panchayat’s Women’s Entrepreneurship project, constructed right next to the ‘Take a Break’ facility, also lies closed. The building is entirely covered by overgrown vegetation. Even the dining huts built for meals have fallen into disrepair.