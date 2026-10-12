A massive fire broke out at a plastic waste storage centre at Pattimattom in Ernakulam on Monday. No injuries have been reported so far.

The Pattimattom fire station was alerted to the blaze around 10 am, an officer said. As the fire was massive, Fire and Rescue Services units from nearby stations were also called in to assist with the firefighting operations. Around five Fire Force units are at the site, according to reports.

Police personnel have also reached the spot.

Visuals from the scene showed thick plumes of smoke billowing from the centre. The officer said the facility was used to collect and store plastic waste and discarded plastic items.