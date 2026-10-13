Four school students injured in auto-jeep collision in Idukki
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'Four school students sustained serious injuries in a collision between their autorickshaw and a tourist jeep near Anakulam.',
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'The injured children received first aid at the Adimali Taluk Hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening.',
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'Local residents have raised serious concerns over reckless driving by tourist vehicles speeding on the narrow Mankulam-Anakulam road.'
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Four school students sustained serious injuries when the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a tourist jeep near Anakulam under the Mankulam panchayat on Tuesday evening around 4.30 PM. Those injured are students of St Joseph's School, Mankulam.
The accident occurred while the auto that was taking the children home to Kuwait City from school crashed into a jeep carrying tourists from Kallar toward Anakulam.
The four injured children were rushed to the Adimali Taluk Hospital, where they received first aid. Fortunately, none of their injuries is reported to be life-threatening.
Locals have raised serious concerns over the reckless driving of tourist vehicles speeding through the route to witness wild elephants bathing at Anakulam. Residents point out that the Mankulam-Anakulam road is extremely narrow, yet tourist vehicles pass through the stretch with no speed controls or restrictions. They noted that this dangerous driving poses a severe threat to children walking home after school, prompting urgent calls for intervention by police personnel at the Mankulam outpost.