Kasaragod: The family of Iyas, one of the three youngsters killed when a speeding Mini Cooper rammed into their scooter near Nedumbassery, will jointly pursue the case with the families of Gopika and Devika to ensure justice.

“We will fight together for justice. All three families have suffered the same tragedy, and we will pursue the case through legal means to the very end,” Iyas’s father, Ibrahim, told reporters from Kasaragod who visited the family at Sunnamoola in Jalsoor, Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday, October 13.

“We have lost our sole breadwinner. This cannot be treated as an ordinary road accident. Three lives were lost. A thorough investigation must be conducted,” he said.

The family expressed concern that the accused’s financial and social influence could affect the investigation and subsequent legal proceedings. They also cited the accused’s reported remark after the crash that his father would handle the case.

The Mini Cooper reportedly dragged the scooter for around 100 metres after hitting it, killing Iyas, Gopika and Devika, who worked at an establishment in Thrikkakara.

The family questioned why the FIR did not contain specific details about the incident. The case has been registered under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

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They demanded that the police establish whether the accused was under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants at the time of the crash and examine all the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The car was allegedly driven by Suhail Sajeev (19), the prime accused in the case. The other accused are Ninav (19), Ameer (20), and Joel (20), who were travelling in the car. According to the police, Suhail and Ninav had consumed alcohol at bars before the crash, while Ameer and Joel joined them later. The three passengers have also been arrested and booked for abetting the offence.

Iyas's family insisted that neither the accused’s financial resources nor his family’s influence should be allowed to interfere with the investigation or legal proceedings. The police had flagged the accused’s financial and social influence in the remand report, expressing concern that he could influence witnesses or destroy evidence if released on bail.

The family is also concerned that the accused’s age could be a factor in determining the course of legal proceedings. “His age should not become a reason for leniency,” Ibrahim said.

They said they had faith in Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala’s assurance that the incident would be thoroughly investigated. They demanded that the probe remain free from interference and that all evidence be examined before action was taken against those responsible.

Iyas is also survived by his sister, a Class 12 student.