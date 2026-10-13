Pedestrian bitten by pet dog from parked car in Pampady
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A 56-year-old woman named Shanthamma Rajan was bitten on the shoulder by a pet German Shepherd while walking in Pampady.
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The attack happened near a roadside car with a partially lowered window, carrying a dog belonging to residents of Manimala.
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The vehicle owner allegedly responded rudely after returning to the scene, prompting the family to file a police complaint.
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Pampady: A pedestrian was bitten by a pet dog from a car parked by the roadside. Shanthamma Rajan, 56, of Lakkatoor Kollakkompil, sustained the bite. The incident took place at Kalachantha on Sunday night at 7:30 PM. The attack occurred as she was walking towards the Pampady bus-stand with her husband, Raju Mathew, and daughter, Aleesha Raj.
The German Shepherd, which was inside the car, bit Shanthamma near her shoulder. The complaint states that the car window was partially lowered at the time. According to her husband, Raju Mathew, the vehicle owner, who was returning after a meal at a nearby restaurant, arrived upon hearing the commotion but spoke to Shanthamma rudely.
Shanthamma sought treatment at the Pampady Taluk Hospital. A complaint has been filed at the Pampady police station. The dog reportedly belongs to residents of Manimala.