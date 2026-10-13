Parassala: Heavy waterlogging at the bustling Udiyankulangara junction, located on the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila road, poses a significant threat to commuters and shopkeepers, even with just a light shower. The root cause of the flooding in Udiyankulangara is the water flowing down from the Sethulakshmipuram Public Market, situated right at the junction.

The market, roughly 150 years old, is located on elevated ground. Water used to flow steeply from the market and pass through a large drain beneath the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila road to the opposite side. However, last year, the Kollayil Panchayat concreted and sealed this very drain.

The reason given for closing the drain was that the flowing water was inconveniencing local residents. This closure subsequently led to the Udiyankulangara junction being submerged. During yesterday evening's rain, water seeped into more than 25 shops at the junction.

Commuters can neither reach nor sit at the bus stop adjacent to the market. Even walking through this area is extremely difficult, let alone driving. Traders and local residents are demanding an immediate solution to the persistent waterlogging.