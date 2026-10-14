Kerala lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-73 result today 14/10/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for DM 669350 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-73 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Wednesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check the complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr - DM 669350
Second prize: ₹30 lakh - DL 508275
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - DC 261852
Fourth prize: ₹5000(19)
0356, 0558, 0837, 1103, 1219, 2105, 2185, 2653, 2681, 2783, 2793, 3655, 4194, 6230, 8155, 8806, 8816, 9229, 9365
Fifth prize: ₹2000(6)
2390, 4738, 6480, 7475, 7881, 9693
Sixth prize: ₹1000(25)
0221, 1068, 1293, 1907, 2216, 2412, 2803, 2905, 3351, 3584, 3747, 3868, 4163, 6316, 6394, 7413, 7801, 7988, 8676, 8711, 8870, 8985, 9192, 9707, 9852
Seventh prize: ₹500(76)
0076, 0100, 0169, 0245, 0372, 0397, 0647, 0790, 0862, 0872, 0873, 1169, 1511, 1543, 1663, 1919, 2292, 2724, 2894, 3011, 3107, 3142, 3342, 3357, 3394, 3615, 3748, 3797, 3813, 3982, 4162, 4219, 4482, 4506, 4652, 4795, 4855, 4902, 4998, 5082, 5169, 5184, 5344, 5625, 5713, 5726, 5916, 6082, 6450, 6624, 7073, 7117, 7203, 7265, 7282, 7444, 7559, 7611, 7619, 7730, 7840, 8009, 8058, 8112, 8194, 8555, 8772, 8901, 8917, 8961, 9105, 9155, 9465, 9500, 9845, 9874
Eighth prize: ₹200(96)
0148, 0227, 0386, 0394, 0420, 0494, 0505, 0587, 0601, 1057, 1150, 1190, 1282, 1415, 1500, 1504, 1537, 1685, 1706, 1750, 1849, 2004, 2259, 2299, 2312, 2456, 2602, 2798, 3061, 3070, 3089, 3223, 3295, 3303, 3435, 3501, 3612, 3760, 3850, 3924, 3933, 3992, 4251, 4323, 4413, 4432, 4447, 4449, 4454, 4532, 4648, 4657, 4710, 4866, 5022, 5188, 5212, 5225, 5229, 5514, 5773, 5884, 5939, 6099, 6132, 6215, 6391, 6457, 6546, 6920, 7022, 7221, 7280, 7283, 7325, 7856, 8212, 8412, 8431, 8545, 8680, 8708, 8885, 8974, 9076, 9121, 9201, 9276, 9358, 9403, 9609, 9611, 9641, 9724, 9828, 9940
Ninth prize: ₹100(138)
0125, 0153, 0346, 0369, 0382, 0459, 0695, 0827, 0850, 1155, 1279, 1295, 1301, 1372, 1418, 1476, 1513, 1624, 1655, 1942, 1953, 1973, 2155, 2156, 2180, 2235, 2421, 2520, 2533, 2645, 2694, 2775, 2933, 2943, 2973, 2990, 3077, 3146, 3160, 3168, 3207, 3314, 3341, 3590, 3625, 3663, 3717, 3842, 3936, 3939, 3964, 4015, 4029, 4170, 4237, 4253, 4295, 4339, 4390, 4420, 4438, 4499, 4526, 4621, 4846, 4848, 5159, 5166, 5177, 5178, 5291, 5319, 5323, 5332, 5509, 5695, 5772, 5794, 5821, 5841, 5854, 5866, 5873, 6070, 6159, 6226, 6269, 6302, 6311, 6312, 6326, 6566, 6588, 6599, 6616, 6656, 6830, 6869, 6892, 7024, 7076, 7126, 7243, 7247, 7272, 7318, 7337, 7343, 7519, 7523, 7556, 7568, 7607, 7616, 7687, 7761, 7796, 7826, 7869, 7876, 7898, 7907, 8024, 8067, 8090, 8697, 8945, 9175, 9186, 9194, 9195, 9199, 9310, 9437, 9561, 9620, 9709, 9759
(Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for the remaining series)
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Sthree Sakthi SS-541 result 13.10.2026
Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.