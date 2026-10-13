Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-541 result today 13/10/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for SS 823957 | Check complete list
Mail This Article
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-541 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Tuesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check the complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – SS 823957
Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for the remaining series
Second Prize: ₹30 Lakhs – SV 554514
Third Prize: ₹5 Lakhs – SP 899332
Fourth Prize: ₹5000 –
0062, 1031, 1050, 1091, 1291, 1495, 1709, 1993, 2181, 3421, 3724, 4105, 5991, 6068, 6166, 6683, 7104, 7832, 8105
What you should read next
Fifth Prize: ₹2000 –
0342, 1229, 4041, 5567, 6197, 7431
What you should read next
Sixth Prize: ₹1000 –
0730, 1270, 1656, 1840, 2693, 3098, 3257, 3325, 4818, 5498, 5621, 6057, 6396, 6867, 6930, 7000, 7242, 7313, 7628, 8078, 8190, 8343, 8348, 8354, 8364
Seventh Prize: ₹500 –
0227, 0412, 0825, 0835, 0972, 1206, 1262, 1302, 1547, 1716, 1770, 2112, 2140, 2207, 2276, 2455, 2480, 2612, 2992, 3123, 3294, 3345, 3364, 3559, 3637, 3645, 3744, 3827, 3992, 4022, 4129, 4133, 4211, 4327, 4428, 4555, 4602, 4887, 4901, 4923, 5072, 5145, 5227, 5389, 5432, 5462, 5582, 5934, 5974, 6143, 6604, 6656, 6794, 6876, 6920, 6962, 7334, 7559, 7734, 7903, 8076, 8210, 8237, 8282, 8403, 8638, 8967, 8985, 9071, 9157, 9282, 9292, 9401, 9408, 9471, 9939
What you should read next
Eighth Prize: ₹200 –
0132, 0230, 0300, 0350, 0663, 0701, 0717, 0781, 0877, 0897, 1059, 1093, 1197, 1404, 1446, 1533, 1609, 1667, 1681, 1822, 1945, 1987, 1992, 2262, 2608, 2618, 2756, 2777, 2906, 2996, 3032, 3186, 3193, 3594, 3597, 3620, 3625, 3905, 4215, 4503, 4510, 4517, 4545, 4562, 4748, 4864, 4877, 5018, 5025, 5632, 5822, 5832, 5888, 5911, 6353, 6356, 6419, 6505, 6623, 6675, 6713, 6727, 6741, 6793, 6999, 7173, 7236, 7346, 7405, 7424, 7570, 8015, 8047, 8168, 8249, 8397, 8605, 8611, 8716, 8795, 8989, 9039, 9044, 9055, 9073, 9272, 9325, 9407, 9783, 9940
What you should read next
Ninth Prize: ₹100 –
0047, 0177, 0205, 0509, 0591, 0679, 0684, 0714, 0743, 0831, 1003, 1103, 1121, 1124, 1222, 1284, 1524, 1648, 1687, 1858, 2037, 2072, 2314, 2328, 2427, 2518, 2708, 2709, 2723, 2767, 2811, 2871, 2957, 3003, 3010, 3112, 3188, 3230, 3266, 3288, 3502, 3516, 3677, 3684, 3689, 3755, 3809, 3839, 3913, 3927, 3969, 4066, 4088, 4152, 4208, 4213, 4282, 4353, 4441, 4444, 4640, 4650, 4747, 4892, 4948, 4964, 5000, 5003, 5081, 5119, 5179, 5262, 5324, 5377, 5417, 5533, 5543, 5639, 5726, 5774, 5838, 5844, 5960, 5997, 6137, 6183, 6199, 6211, 6257, 6306, 6330, 6340, 6387, 6444, 6446, 6553, 6582, 6837, 7098, 7261, 7312, 7352, 7362, 7427, 7432, 7488, 7573, 7611, 7627, 7635, 7652, 7711, 7738, 7740, 7743, 7826, 7833, 7846, 8014, 8025, 8103, 8115, 8157, 8173, 8192, 8280, 8447, 8467, 8493, 8577, 8746, 8790, 8810, 8881, 9009, 9132, 9188, 9199, 9202, 9305, 9327, 9334, 9520, 9524, 9544, 9679, 9753, 9844, 9970, 9986
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Bhagyathara BT-75 result 12/10/2026
Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.