Kozhikode: A 49-year-old woman died following complications after a uterus removal surgery at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, following which her family has alleged medical negligence.

Relatives of Thankamani, a native of Puthuppanam in Vadakara, have lodged a complaint with the police over the incident.

Thankamani was admitted to the hospital on October 5 for the surgery, which was performed on October 8. She was initially shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and later moved to a ward on October 9, a relative told Manorama News.

"She was fine initially. However, on the night of October 10, she developed fever, vomited blood and suffered severe diarrhoea," the relative said.

According to the family, the doctors conducted a scan after they reported her deteriorating condition. The scan allegedly revealed an injury where the intestine joins the anal canal, the relative said, alleging that the injury led to an infection that worsened her condition.

A second surgery, which lasted around five hours, was performed on Sunday morning. Following the procedure, Thankamani was placed on ventilator support. However, she died at around 5 pm on Monday.

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Another relative said the doctors had informed the family that an injury sustained during the first surgery had caused the infection. The second procedure was performed as an emergency open surgery.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings following the family's complaint. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, and further action will be taken based on its findings, the police said.

Thankamani is survived by her husband and two children.