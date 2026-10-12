The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-75 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Tuesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check the complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – BJ 493924

Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for the remaining series

Second prize: ₹30 lakh - BG 682042

Third prize: ₹5 lakh- BL 647437

Fourth prize: ₹5000

0483, 0755, 1017, 1260, 2193, 2250, 2576, 4192, 4496, 4737, 4853, 5424, 5939, 6535, 7838, 8303, 8460, 8651, 9976

Fifth prize: ₹2000

1391, 1999, 4755, 6296, 8456, 8831

Sixth prize: ₹1000

1366, 1456, 1736, 2127, 2717, 3364, 3407, 3612, 3876, 3962, 4006, 5862, 5874, 6468, 6709, 6892, 6901, 6930, 7682, 7859, 7954, 9056, 9605, 9612, 9861

Seventh prize: ₹500

0086, 0193, 0264, 0800, 0832, 0894, 0917, 1015, 1121, 1478, 1539, 1549, 1666, 1732, 1832, 1921, 1965, 2160, 2267, 2326, 2378, 2457, 2567, 2712, 2781, 2782, 2840, 3096, 3412, 3805, 4037, 4285, 4539, 4744, 4904, 4921, 5077, 5220, 5291, 5295, 5533, 5564, 5624, 5692, 5748, 5840, 5847, 5891, 5893, 5971, 5982, 6041, 6152, 6354, 7026, 7083, 7274, 7396, 7540, 7727, 7832, 7915, 7921, 8091, 8137, 8795, 8818, 8955, 9049, 9200, 9306, 9438, 9592, 9749, 9755, 9793

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Eighth prize: ₹200

0256, 0417, 0503, 0719, 0737, 0966, 1004, 1067, 1095, 1251, 1639, 1722, 1837, 2139, 2245, 2380, 2581, 2604, 2770, 2816, 2878, 3080, 3123, 3148, 3208, 3294, 3309, 3324, 3368, 3416, 3554, 3663, 4018, 4073, 4123, 4317, 4336, 4400, 4430, 4700, 4704, 4807, 4819, 4882, 4946, 5031, 5095, 5107, 5256, 5278, 5282, 5476, 5477, 5568, 5728, 5816, 5905, 6490, 6509, 6522, 6645, 6925, 6929, 7155, 7224, 7303, 7430, 7578, 7653, 7707, 7757, 7880, 7886, 8006, 8106, 8131, 8149, 8153, 8191, 8210, 8326, 8670, 8691, 8823, 8866, 9075, 9095, 9166, 9210, 9312, 9353, 9356, 9649, 9937

Ninth prize: ₹100

0017, 0254, 0397, 0726, 0782, 0973, 0994, 1100, 1298, 1418, 1422, 1466, 1600, 1622, 1665, 1679, 1709, 1827, 1890, 2045, 2148, 2163, 2306, 2348, 2536, 2563, 2606, 2638, 2656, 2713, 2727, 2881, 2900, 2942, 2971, 3048, 3063, 3209, 3251, 3288, 3310, 3426, 3571, 3605, 3637, 3642, 3711, 3721, 3722, 3779, 3808, 3894, 4005, 4198, 4243, 4441, 4504, 4510, 4568, 4580, 4597, 4606, 4632, 4657, 4666, 4709, 4771, 4794, 4798, 4828, 4850, 4992, 5025, 5030, 5130, 5212, 5280, 5304, 5347, 5491, 5554, 5588, 5680, 5683, 5769, 5896, 5909, 6130, 6153, 6216, 6370, 6373, 6390, 6391, 6398, 6447, 6537, 6622, 6653, 6747, 6829, 6951, 7058, 7085, 7118, 7239, 7341, 7491, 7514, 7703, 7764, 7912, 7960, 7996, 8047, 8105, 8110, 8220, 8243, 8253, 8349, 8398, 8443, 8624, 8824, 8876, 8972, 9131, 9152, 9270, 9368, 9434, 9467, 9474, 9496, 9516, 9619, 9640, 9698, 9877, 9900, 9905, 9956, 9975

Kerala lottery result yesterday: Samrudhi SM-76 result 12.10.2026

Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.