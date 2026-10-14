Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to stand in the way of protesting students, describing them as the voice of India, and assured those injured during recent demonstrations that the Congress would fight for justice.

Rahul made the remarks after meeting students, including members of the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI), who were injured during protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The meeting was held at 10 Janpath in New Delhi.

The students recounted what they described as inhuman treatment by police during their detention. Rahul urged them not to be afraid, assuring them that the Congress would stand by them. Calling the students “shers” and “shernis” (lions and lionesses), he singled out a female student who had allegedly been assaulted during the protests.

“She was beaten up, but was not afraid. There was no hatred in her heart,” he said, introducing her as “our sherni”. Rahul said the protests brought together people across religious, caste and gender lines, united by their demand for constitutional rights.

“As I said in my press conference, this is India. Amit Shah ji, please see carefully, they are all together. No one is a Muslim, Hindu, no caste, no gender... they are all together. This is Hindustan,” he said, asking the injured students to stand shoulder to shoulder.

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“This is one voice, that of India, and you are standing before this protest and voice. PM is standing before this voice. Amit Shah is standing before this voice. I suggest to the PM that he should not stand before this voice. No one can stand before them,” he added.

Rahul promises action against those responsible

Rahul also said the Congress would seek accountability for the alleged police assault, from senior officials to constables. “I also want to tell the police with love that I have asked every student to make videos and keep evidence with them and send it to us. When this entire episode ends, we will get justice and punish those who have beaten up our students, from top to bottom, from Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh Kumar to all the constables who are raising their hands on our children,” he said.

During the interaction, one of the injured students played Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymn, Vaishnava Jana To, on a flute. “Hatred will be answered with love,” the student said.