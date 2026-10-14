Thodupuzha: A 36-year-old junior health inspector attached to a family health centre died after a road-tarring jeep carrying metal hit her scooter on the Mangattukavala–Shappumpadi four-lane road on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Jubeena Imran of Vettukallumpurath, a native of Madakkathanam, who was working as a junior health inspector at the Mundanmudy Janakeeya Health Centre under the Vannappuram Family Health Centre.

The accident occurred around 4.30 pm when Jubeena was heading home on her scooter after alighting from a bus at Mangattukavala. She had returned after completing official duties and was riding towards Madakkathanam when the jeep, coming from the opposite direction, hit her.

The accident occurred on a stretch of the four-lane road where construction work is underway on one side.

Jubeena was rushed to a private hospital at Vengalloor, but her life could not be saved. Thodupuzha police said a case had been registered against the jeep driver. The vehicle involved in the accident has been taken into custody.

Protesting against what they termed unscientific road construction, the CPM staged a road blockade on the Vengalloor–Shappumpadi road.

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Jubeena is survived by her husband, Imran Kareem, a hill-produce trader at Kanjiramattom Junction, and children Imad and Isa Fathima.

The funeral will be held at 11 am on Thursday, after the Dhuhr prayers, at the Karikkode Nainar Palli cemetery.