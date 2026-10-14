Kochi: The Kochi City Police will intensify their investigation into the fire that damaged Fort Kochi’s iconic Koder House on September 29, following the arrest of a suspect in connection with the arson outside the historic Kadavumbhagam Synagogue in Ernakulam Market on Monday.

The move comes amid concerns over possible links between the two incidents involving prominent landmarks associated with Kochi’s Jewish heritage. Although the ongoing investigation has not established any direct connection between the cases so far, police are keen to examine the Koder House fire more closely in the wake of the synagogue incident, in which the arrested accused’s suspected terror links are under scrutiny.

Ebin Paul, arrested in connection with the fire and assault incident outside the Kadavumbhagam Synagogue, is being investigated for possible terror links. Investigators have also received information suggesting that the accused had previously set fire to an establishment in Muvattupuzha and reportedly collected money through similar operations.

The attack outside the synagogue has prompted senior police officials to revisit the circumstances surrounding the Koder House blaze, which caused extensive damage to the historic building.

Addressing the media, the Kochi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Arun K Pavithran said the questioning conducted so far had not yielded any information directly linking the two incidents. However, the officer stressed that the Koder House fire warranted closer scrutiny as part of the ongoing investigation.

“So far, nothing has emerged during questioning to suggest a link between the two incidents. However, we need to examine the Koder House fire more closely in the light of the present case. A detailed investigation is essential. Further conclusions can be drawn only after taking the accused into custody, obtaining forensic copies of his electronic devices and examining the material in detail,” the DCP said.

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Short circuit suspected in Koder House fire

Despite the renewed focus on the case, the police have cautioned against jumping to conclusions about possible foul play. Initial indications continue to point towards an accidental fire, with a short circuit emerging as a likely cause.

An officer at Fort Kochi police station said that investigators had not found any preliminary indication of external involvement in the incident.

“We are investigating the Koder House fire, but there are no preliminary indications of any external involvement. A short circuit appears to be the more likely cause. However, we can confirm this only after receiving the findings of the forensic experts,” the officer said.

“Only after the Electrical Inspectorate and other scientific experts collect the necessary samples and complete their examinations will we be able to determine the cause of the fire,” the officer added.

Koder House remains closed following the blaze. The officer said any restoration work or reopening of the property would require clearance from the relevant heritage and archaeological authorities, given the building’s protected historical status.

The fire broke out on the evening of September 29, causing major damage to Koder House, a historic property in Fort Kochi known for its Indo-Portuguese architectural style. The building, which dates back more than two centuries, is closely associated with the history of Jewish migration, settlement and trade along the Malabar Coast.

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Originally established by Samuel S Koder, a prominent member of Kochi’s Paradesi Jewish community, the sprawling manor served as an important centre of community life and cultural history before changing hands and becoming a heritage boutique hotel.