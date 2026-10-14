​Thrissur: Fresh evidence has emerged in a case involving allegations that a minor girl was blackmailed and forced to hand over gold and money after being deceived in the name of love. Police are investigating whether other girls may also have been victimised. Meanwhile, the family of an 18-year-old accused, who died by suicide, has levelled allegations of custodial torture against the police, who have denied the same.

Police are investigating whether more girls were targeted, allegedly using private images obtained from a minor girl. During the examination of mobile phones of the accused, investigators reportedly found photographs and information relating to other girls.

The family of the survivor has released an audio clip containing conversations in which the accused attempted to extort money from the survivor’s sister, who lives abroad. The recording reportedly includes threats to make the girl’s private images public, demands for money, and discussions about obtaining more money from her sister. Footage has also emerged, reportedly showing one of the accused visiting the girl’s house and sending a video of his visit to her sister abroad.

According to reports, the survivor's family lodged a complaint with the police in April after the sister living abroad was threatened through Instagram with the release of the younger girl’s private images. The complaint alleges that 20 sovereigns of gold and ₹50,000 were extorted from the family.

Sahal, a native of Erisheppalam in Kodungallur, and his brother Mohammed Aslam, were the accused in the case.

According to the police, the investigation found that nine sovereigns of gold allegedly obtained from the girl were sold to purchase an Innova car. Investigators also reportedly found that ₹2 lakh was given towards a friend’s sister’s wedding, while the remaining money was used to purchase two iPhones.

Police suspect that more girls may have been victimised based on information recovered from the mobile phones seized from the two brothers. Investigators are reportedly attempting to identify some of the girls whose details were found on the devices.

Police are also investigating whether others were involved in the alleged offences and whether a friend in Bengaluru, who allegedly helped sell the gold, had any connection with the case. A video in which Sahal reportedly makes statements admitting to allegations connected with the case has also surfaced.

Meanwhile, Aslam died by suicide on October 6. Following his death, his father, P M Noushad, accused the police of assaulting and mentally harassing his two sons while they were in custody. Noushad alleged that the brothers were brutally beaten and subjected to mental torture. He also claimed that they were produced before the court only after three days and that the Kodungallur Circle Inspector threatened that they would not be allowed to see the outside world.

Noushad, Mohammed Aslam. Photo: Special arrangement

According to the family, the alleged assault on the elder son, Sahal, and the mental distress experienced by the family contributed to Aslam’s suicide. The family stated that Aslam was held at a juvenile home following his arrest and was released on bail after four days. He died by suicide shortly after returning home.

The police have denied the family’s allegations, stating that evidence was available in the complaint against Aslam and Sahal and that all action was taken in accordance with the law.

According to the police, evidence supported the allegations that the girl was deceived in the name of love, that her private images were obtained, and that those images were used to threaten her and demand money and gold.

Police also said the investigation uncovered information about the alleged sale of the gold to purchase a vehicle and the spending of the money. They maintained that the court and the Juvenile Justice Board took action against the accused after examining the available evidence.

However, Noushad has demanded an investigation into his allegations that his sons were physically assaulted and mentally harassed while in police custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

The survivor's sister, who lives abroad, said evidence was collected regarding the threats against her, her family and her younger sister. She stated that the evidence would be submitted to the court.