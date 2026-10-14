A 79-year-old woman was found dead inside her house at Karalam, with her gold ornaments reported missing.

According to the police, Savithri, wife of Arumbilly Vijayan, lived behind the veterinary hospital at Karalam. She is believed to have been murdered in the afternoon on Tuesday, when Savithri’s son, Sumesh, and his wife, Greeshma, had taken her husband, Vijayan, to the hospital. Savithri was alone at home.

Her granddaughter, Rithika, who returned from school, found Savithri lying dead inside the house. Five gold bangles, a gold chain weighing five sovereigns, and a ring that Savithri was wearing were reported missing. Marks suggesting physical force were reportedly found on her neck and hands. Chilli powder was also scattered near the body.

Local residents said they had seen two nomadic women loitering suspiciously near the house. Their presence may be relevant to the investigation, but no link to the crime has been established, police said.

A police team led by DIG T Narayanan, Rural SP Mohammed Nadeem, and Additional SP Sinoj T S arrived at the scene. The dog squad, fingerprint experts, and forensic personnel also examined the house and surrounding areas.

After sniffing around the body, the police dog reportedly followed a trail through the kitchen and exited the house. It then ran around the back of the house towards the road.

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Further investigation is on.