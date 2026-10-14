Palakkad: Seven people were arrested for beating a destitute man to death in a suspected mob attack near the Moolathara regulator at Vandithavalam in Palakkad.

The victim, believed to be around 40 years old, remains unidentified. He was unable to speak and was living in the area for about a week, according to local residents.

The arrested persons were Karthik (26), Naveen (24), Sanjay (27), Prashanth (35), Kathiresan (23), Manikandan (25) and Suryaprakash (22), all from the Srambi tribal settlement in Kozhinjampara.

The man’s body was found around 8.30 am on Sunday. Am autopsy revealed more than 50 injuries on his body, with bleeding inside the head identified as the cause of death, confirming that he had died following an assault.

Police examined CCTV footage and other evidence to identify the suspects. According to police, the accused told investigators that they had followed the man for around 500 metres and assaulted him around 10 pm on Saturday. They kicked and beat him repeatedly while he was on the ground. Police said the accused were under the influence of alcohol.

The accused told police they attacked the man because they were angry over his misbehaviour towards women in the locality.

The investigation is being led by Chittur Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Sasidharan.

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Another mob killing after Madhu's death

The incident has brought back memories of the 2018 mob killing of Madhu, a 30-year-old tribal man from Chindakki hamlet in Attappady, Palakkad. Madhu, the son of Mallan and Malli, was killed in a mob attack on February 22, 2018.

A special court for cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Mannarkkad sentenced 13 accused to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed fines. The Kerala High Court later sentenced 12 accused to life imprisonment, along with fines, while acquitting the first accused by granting the benefit of doubt.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan had assured Madhu's family that the state government would appeal in the Supreme Court against the acquittal of the first accused.