Kozhikode: The Medical College Police in Kozhikode have begun a detailed investigation into the death of a 50-year-old woman following a uterus removal surgery at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health attached to the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, after her family alleged medical negligence.

The police have sealed the hospital’s treatment records as part of the investigation into the death of Thankamani, a native of Puthuppanam near Vadakara. Earlier, a case of unnatural death was registered in connection with the incident.

The investigation team will record the statement of the doctor who conducted the post-mortem examination. Statements will also be taken from nurses and other hospital staff who were on duty during the surgery and in the ward in the days that followed.

Thankamani was admitted to the hospital on October 5 for a hysterectomy, or surgical removal of the uterus. She underwent the procedure on October 8 and was shifted to the post-operative ward. However, she subsequently developed a high fever and other complications.

As her condition deteriorated, she underwent an emergency surgery on October 10. She remained in the intensive care unit but died at around 5 pm on Monday.

Her family has alleged that serious errors during the initial surgery led to her death and accused the doctor who performed the gynaecological procedure of negligence.

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Hospital superintendent Arun Preeth has already clarified that the complication was attributed to a thermal injury sustained during the laparoscopic surgery and that an internal departmental inquiry was under way.

Following the family’s complaint, the hospital superintendent has also sought a report from the head of the gynaecology department.

The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of Medical College Assistant Commissioner of Police Pramod. The police report will be submitted to the District Medical Officer, after which a medical board is expected to be constituted to obtain an expert opinion before further action is taken.