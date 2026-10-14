A 19-year-old youth lost his life, and three others sustained injuries after their car swerved off the road and crashed into large water pipes piled by the roadside at Naduvath Moochikkal near Wandoor. The tragic collision took place around midnight on the Vadapuram - Valanchery state highway in Malappuram district.

The deceased has been identified as Pranav, 19, hailing from Kummali, Marakkulamkunnu in Wandoor. The three injured occupants have been identified as Adhish from Marakkulamkunnu, Abhijith from Palapparambu in Vadapuram, and Akhilesh from Marakkulamkunnu. Adhish and Abhijith were rushed to a private hospital in Perinthalmanna for advanced medical care, while Akhilesh is undergoing treatment at a private facility in Wandoor.

Eyewitnesses reported that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the carriageway and ram directly into large pipes stacked along the road for the Jal Jeevan Mission water project. Local residents rushed to the spot immediately, pulled the trapped occupants out of the mangled wreckage, and arranged emergency transport to nearby medical facilities. The body of Pranav was subsequently moved to the Manjeri Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.