Nedumbassery: There's a growing demand to protect the underside of the Madhurappuram Bridge, which spans the Angamaly-Manjali canal, and transform it into a tourist destination. The area currently boasts beautiful lotus cultivation, initiated by a private entrepreneur. However, this same location has also become a hub for drug mafias and illicit activities.

Beside the Angamaly-Manjali canal, the Mallusherry-Parambusherry paddy fields are awash with blooming lotus flowers. Travelers crossing the Madhurappuram Bridge often stop to admire this picturesque scene in the fields. Many even venture into the fields to capture stunning photographs of the lotuses.

With the lotus flowers now mature, harvesting has commenced. Lotus cultivation, spanning approximately 15 acres of the paddy fields, began last November. The Nedumbassery Panchayat governing body collaborated with a private lotus farmer to initiate this project.

Sajeev, a young farmer hailing from Tirunavaya in Malappuram, stepped forward to undertake the lotus cultivation. Sajeev brings 30 years of experience in this particular field and currently cultivates lotuses in Tirunavaya, Puthur, and Palakkad. Recognizing the immense potential of lotus cultivation, the previously fallow paddy fields were allocated for this purpose. Red lotuses are the variety cultivated here. The harvested lotus flowers are sold both to local temples and in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and across Gujarat. It was P. Prasad, the then Agriculture Minister, who formally inaugurated the lotus cultivation project.

The subsequent phase of the lotus project aimed to develop the area into a full-fledged tourist destination. However, despite the farmer investing nearly 20 lakh rupees in the initial phase, the expected yield did not materialize. It is suggested that greater benefits could be reaped only by expanding cultivation to a larger area. The remaining portions of the paddy fields are currently overgrown with weeds and algae, and excessive waterlogging also needs to be addressed. Without financial assistance from the Panchayat or subsidies from the government, continuing this cultivation project remains unsustainable.

However, if lotus cultivation is expanded here and the associated tourism potential is harnessed, the area beneath the bridge could be beautifully developed. Presently, the area beneath the bridge is largely overgrown and neglected.

Embankments could be constructed along both banks of the canal to create a scenic walkway. With adequate lighting and seating arrangements, the spot could attract numerous visitors in the mornings and evenings. Local residents are advocating for the utilization of funds from local self-governing bodies or the state government to bring these plans to fruition.