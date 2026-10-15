Palakkad Fort Maidan open gym set to reopen next week after renovation
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Users have complained about the delayed reopening of the Fort Maidan open gym, which municipal authorities have confirmed will reopen next week following more extensive renovation work than initially anticipated.
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The 3.5 lakh rupees renovation involves replacing damaged equipment originally installed in 2018 using development funds, after a lack of timely maintenance caused deterioration.
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Municipal Chairperson P. Smithesh announced that a permanent maintenance system will be established through partnerships with sports sector stakeholders and managed by contracted parties.
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Palakkad: Users have voiced complaints about the delayed reopening of the open gym at Fort Maidan, which was closed for renovations. Municipal authorities clarified that the delay was due to more extensive renovation work being required than initially anticipated, and confirmed that the gym would reopen next week.
The open gym at Fort Maidan was established in 2018, with M.B. Rajesh, the then Palakkad MP, allocating ₹16.5 lakh from his development fund. Subsequently, due to a lack of timely maintenance, the equipment and other components suffered damage. These are currently being replaced. The ongoing renovation is being carried out at a cost of ₹3.5 lakh, sanctioned by the municipality.
Permanent System for Maintenance
Municipal Chairperson P. Smithesh announced that a permanent system would be implemented for the maintenance of the open gym at Fort Maidan. The initiative will be carried out in cooperation with individuals and organizations in the sports sector. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed for this purpose. The daily operations of the gym will be managed by contracted parties, while the municipality will intervene when major repairs are required.