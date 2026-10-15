Thiruvananthapuram: A Zero FIR was registered against the Delhi Police at the Museum Police Station here after midnight on Thursday, based on a complaint filed by Athira C before the Kerala State Police Chief, alleging that cops in the national capital had assaulted her during this week's CJP protest.

The case was registered under Sections 74, 76, 115, 117, 126, 296(b), 351(3) and 3(5) of the BNS, including those relating to assault against a woman, attempts to disrobe her, causing hurt, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation.

Athira, a law student and NSUI activist from Kozhikode, was allegedly assaulted by Delhi Police after being detained during a flash protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Connaught Place on Tuesday.

According to the FIR, Athira and other protesters were taken into custody and transported by bus to the Connaught Place area. Athira alleged that she was forcibly dragged out of the bus and along a public street, and that attempts were made to tear her clothes.

The FIR states that the alleged assault continued near the Connaught Place police station, where the police allegedly struck her on the face, held her arms behind her back and kicked her in the private parts and lower abdomen. The complaint also alleges that the police personnel attempted to snatch her phone. When she resisted, they allegedly tightened the shawl around her neck and threatened to kill her.

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The FIR also states that the incident caused an injury to her neck, requiring hospital treatment, apart from causing humiliation and mental distress.

Complaint forwarded for urgent action

Athira had submitted a complaint to the Kerala State Police Chief. The petition was forwarded to the Museum Police Station through the office of the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner on Wednesday for urgent action.