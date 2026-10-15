The detention of a Malayali nurse in Saudi Arabia after prohibited medicines were detected in her luggage has sent shockwaves through the non-resident Indian community, serving as a stark warning to overseas workers.

Philomina, a native of Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad, was intercepted by Saudi authorities upon returning from her annual leave. She was working as a staff nurse at the King Fahd Hospital in Riyadh for the past three years.

Saudi Arabia maintains an unyielding zero-tolerance policy against illegal drugs and controlled substances, with violations carrying severe penalties ranging from prolonged imprisonment to execution. This incident highlights how even an inadvertent oversight regarding prescription drugs can swiftly escalate into a major legal ordeal for travellers.

Ignorance of regulations poses severe risks

While Saudi authorities regularly publish updated lists of restricted and prohibited substances, many expatriates fail to review them before travelling. Several common medicines prescribed by doctors in India contain active pharmaceutical ingredients that are classified as controlled or completely banned in Saudi Arabia. This applies not only to specialized psychiatric or pain relief drugs but also to certain routine treatments.

A widespread issue among expatriates suffering from chronic conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, or cardiac ailments, is the practice of purchasing bulk medication supplies meant to last six months to a year. Even when accompanied by a valid doctor's prescription, hospital bill, and medical certificate from India, carrying excessive quantities of controlled formulations into Saudi Arabia remains a serious legal breach.

Equally dangerous is the practice of carrying sealed medicine packages on behalf of friends or relatives. Taking personal responsibility for unverified items in luggage out of goodwill has repeatedly landed innocent expatriates in Saudi custody.

Essential compliance guidelines for Gulf travellers

To ensure safe travel and prevent legal complications at customs checkpoints, expatriates must strictly adhere to the regulatory framework established by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA):

1. Check the official SFDA portal: Before packing any medication, check the official list of prohibited ingredients available on the SFDA website (https://www.sfda.gov.sa/en/ProhibitedIngredientsList).

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2. Obtain prior online clearance: If carrying controlled or restricted medications, obtain explicit pre-approval before departure through the SFDA Controlled Drugs System portal (https://cds.sfda.gov.sa). Travellers must carry the official clearance document alongside the original doctor's prescription, detailed medical report, and the drugs in their original manufacturer packaging.

3. Decline carrying parcels for others: Refuse to carry medicines or unverified packages for acquaintances or relatives, regardless of personal relationships. A simple gesture of assistance can result in severe criminal liability if the contents breach customs laws.

4. Avoid carrying bulk quantities: Do not transport excessive stockpiles of long-term medication. Only carry reasonable quantities matching the authorised duration permitted by destination customs rules.

Ultimately, a momentary lack of caution can transform a routine return journey into a life-altering crisis. Expatriates must prioritise compliance with host nation laws over convenience or personal favours.