Kozhikode: The Space on Wheels mobile exhibition, jointly organized by ISRO and the Science Museum with the aim of fostering scientific awareness and an interest in space research among children, has arrived in Mavoor.

The exhibition, arranged on a bus, showcasing the wonders of the space world, was welcomed by students and teachers.

Inside the bus, miniature models of rockets, artificial satellites, and satellite launch vehicles like PSLV and GSLV are on display.

Additionally, there are detailed exhibits and digital displays about India's prestigious missions like Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, Aditya L-1, and Gaganyaan.