BJP state vice-president R Sreelekha has triggered a controversy with her remarks comparing Rahul Gandhi’s description of the Delhi protests as ‘Thandavam’ (divine cosmic dance) to a drug-induced frenzy.

“Thandavam is on an entirely different level. You know the frenzy caused by an unplanned drug overdose? That is what he is performing there,” Sreelekha said while addressing a protest meeting organised by the BJP Kollam East District Committee in Punalur.

She also questioned whether the Congress was ashamed of holding copies of the Constitution while protesting alongside people she described as “cockroaches”.

The BJP demonstration demanded the resignations of Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan over their opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Responding to Sreelekha’s remarks, state Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala questioned her conduct, saying a former DGP should be mindful of the position she had held.

“What has happened to Sreelekha? Is it appropriate for someone who served as DGP to speak like this? She seems to have some serious problem. She should withdraw her remarks against Rahul Gandhi,” Chennithala said, also referring to her decision to resign and later withdraw her resignation.