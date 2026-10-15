Thrissur: A man allegedly killed his wife and four-year-old son at Valappad beach in Thrissur in the early hours of Thursday. The incident reportedly took place between 1 am and 1.15 am.

The accused, Vijesh, killed his wife, Vismaya, and their four-year-old son, Daksh. Following the incident, Vijesh was also found with injuries. He is currently in critical condition at the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital.

According to the Valappad police, the couple had a history of frequent domestic disputes. The police had asked Vijesh and Vismaya to appear at the police station by 10 am on Thursday in connection with the issues between them. The alleged murders took place just hours before the couple were scheduled to visit the police station. The circumstances leading up to the incident and the events that unfolded during the early hours of Thursday are yet to be established.

The police are expected to register an FIR soon and proceed with the investigation. Further details, including the sequence of events leading to the deaths and the circumstances surrounding Vijesh's injuries, are awaited.