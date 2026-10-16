Karukachal: From buses disrupting traffic at Nethalloor junction to vehicles skidding on hazardous stretches in Karukachal and Manthuruthy, road safety concerns have prompted the PWD Roads Division to plan a bus bay and repairs at two locations.

Bus bay at Nethalloor

Three bus stops are currently located at different points near the centre of Nethalloor junction, where the Changanassery-Vazhoor and Kottayam-Kozhencherry roads meet. Buses stopping at these locations frequently cause traffic congestion and increase the risk of accidents, fuelling demands for the stops to be relocated.

The proposed bus bay is expected to provide a designated stopping point for buses and ease congestion at the busy junction.

Road hazards in Karukachal and Manthuruthy

In Karukachal town, bitumen on the road near the SBI branch has risen and accumulated along the sides, posing a hazard to motorists. Two-wheelers frequently skid and fall, while smaller vehicles risk losing control.

At the Manthuruthy Kurishupalli junction on the Changanassery-Vazhoor road, an excessively smooth stretch along one side of the road has also been linked to accidents. The PWD Roads Division has identified aquaplaning as a cause of accidents at the location. During rain, water on the road can cause tyres to lose contact with the surface, making vehicles skid, particularly when drivers apply the brakes suddenly.